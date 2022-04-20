The USD/CAD pair drops as the Dollar Index plunged in the short term. A sell-off was expected after registering false breakouts above the triangle’s resistance. A temporary rebound could bring new short opportunities. The USD/CAD price drops like a rock after the Canadian inflation figures. The USD depreciated versus its rivals as the Dollar Index … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Crashes Below 1.2500 as USD Retreat Continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story