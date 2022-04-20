The USD/CAD pair drops as the Dollar Index plunged in the short term. A sell-off was expected after registering false breakouts above the triangle’s resistance. A temporary rebound could bring new short opportunities. The USD/CAD price drops like a rock after the Canadian inflation figures. The USD depreciated versus its rivals as the Dollar Index … Continued
The post USD/CAD Price Crashes Below 1.2500 as USD Retreat Continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Crashes Below 1.2500 as USD Retreat Continues - April 20, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Dips Sharply Below 128.00 as Greenback Retreats - April 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Recovers on Upbeat EU Data, Capped by 1.0850 - April 20, 2022