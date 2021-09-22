USD/CAD Price Dismissing Gains Below 1.28 as Oil Firms, Awaits FOMC

USD/CAD price remains on the backfoot below the 1.2800 handle. The PBOC’s headline about cash injection and rising WTI prices provide support to the Canadian dollar. USD demand may rise as the R&F (another real estate giant) comes under restrictions. As European traders prepare for an important event, the USD/CAD price retreated to 1.2780, down … Continued

