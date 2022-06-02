Rising Treasury yield and a bullish dollar are pushing USD/CAD higher. A possible increase in oil production has seen oil prices drop, pushing USD/CAD up. Investors expect crude oil inventories to drop in the US. Thursday morning saw the USD/CAD price continue its Wednesday gains pushed by the stronger dollar. The dollar was boosted by … Continued

The post USD/CAD Price Gaining Ground Ahead of Crude Oil Inventories Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story