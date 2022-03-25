USD/CAD Price Hits 2-Month Lows at 1.25 as WTI Continues to Soar

The USD/CAD pair is down to its lowest level in two months. Although oil prices are recovering amid strained Russia-Ukraine relations, the market decision limits their movement. Speakers from the BOC/Fed remain key catalysts for renewed momentum. The USD/CAD price traded around 1.2530 during Friday’s Asian session. Considering the inactivity of the market, the loonie … Continued

