The USD/CAD bias is bullish despite minor retreats. The false breakouts signaled exhausted buyers. The Canadian inflation data should bring sharp movements. The USD/CAD price is trading at 1.3567 at the time of writing. The pair seems overbought in the short term. The greenback remains strong which dominates the currency market. -Are you interested in…

The post USD/CAD Price Pauses by 1.3580, Focus on Canadian CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story