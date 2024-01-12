The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the median line (ml). Higher inflation should lift the greenback. A new higher high activates further growth. The USD/CAD price is trading in the green at 1.3374 at the time of writing. The pair is struggling to stay higher despite temporary retreats. The US dollar…

The post USD/CAD Price Picks Momentum Near 1.3375, Eying US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story