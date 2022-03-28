USD/CAD Price Regains 1.25 as WTI Slips, Yields and Risk Soar

The USD/CAD pair bounced off the late January low, ending a nine-day decline. On the lockdown in Shanghai, oil prices tumbled as hopes of a deal with Iran collided with Saudi Arabia’s geopolitical concerns. Risk catalysts amplify bullish bias as high yields support the US dollar. US trade data and US NFP will keep traders … Continued
