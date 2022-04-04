USD/CAD Price Remains Pressured Below 1.25 as WTI Rises, USD Slips

On Monday, USD/CAD saw fresh selling, ending a streak of two straight days of gains. Against a backdrop of muted US dollar price momentum, rising oil prices supported the Canadian dollar. The dollar’s decline should be limited by the Fed’s hawkish expectations. The USD/CAD price fell to a new daily low below the psychological 1.2500 … Continued
