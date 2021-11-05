USD/CAD Price Rises After US NFP, 1.2448 Support Holds

The USD/CAD pair maintains a bullish bias after registering only false breakdowns below 1.2448. A valid breakout above the upper median line (UML) could activate an upside continuation. A bearish pattern around resistance could announce a potential sell-off. The USD/CAD price climbed as much as the 1.2479 level today but now is traded lower at … Continued
