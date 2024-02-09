The median line could attract the USD/CAD pair. The Canadian data should have a big impact today. Taking out the median line activates a larger drop. The USD/CAD price lost traction on Friday amid a weaker Greenback. The pair is trading at 1.3459 at the time of writing. The price corrected after marking a strong…
The post USD/CAD Price Stalls Losses Ahead of Employment Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Price Stalls Losses Ahead of Employment Data - February 9, 2024
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie Bounces on Hawkish RBA - February 9, 2024
- EUR/USD Price: Sellers Dominate Before Unemployment Claims - February 9, 2024