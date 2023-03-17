The flag pattern could announce a new upwards movement. The US should have a big impact later today. Only a new lower low activates more declines. The USD/CAD price dropped in the short term and is trading at 1.3697 at the time of writing. The downside pressure remains high as the US dollar tumbles in … Continued

