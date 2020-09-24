What is the outlook for USD/CAD into year-end? Bank of America Global Research discusses USD/CAD outlook and maintains a long exposure into year-end. “We recently went long USDCAD, spot 1.3160, via 3-month 1.34/1.38 call spread, in the context of potentially higher market volatility, softer oil and rising USD. CAD has recovered from March weakness on the […] The post USD/CAD: Seasonals Are Bullish & Technicals Are Supportive; Staying Long Into Year-End – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

