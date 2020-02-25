USD/CAD has lost ground early in 2020. Is the pair headed lower? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research discusses USD/CAD outlook and maintains forecast profile unchanged at 1.32 in 3M, 1.29 in 6M and 1.27 in 12M. “The CAD is caught between suffering energy (warm weather, virus fears and strong USD) and […] The post USD/CAD: Still Overvalued; CAD positioning Neutral – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story