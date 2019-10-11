The prevalent USD selling bias kept exerting some downward pressure. Rallying oil prices underpinned the Loonie and added to the selling bias. Investors now eye Canadian employment details for a fresh impetus. The USD/CAD pair remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday and refreshed 1-1/2 week lows, around the 1.3270-65 region in the […] The post USD/CAD struggles near weekly lows, below 1.3300 mark amid rising Oil prices appeared first on Forex Crunch.
