Repeated failures near 1.3345 resistance formed a bearish double-top chart pattern. The prevalent USD selling bias support prospects for a further depreciating move. Having once again failed near the 1.3345 supply zone, the USD/CAD pair witnessed some aggressive selling on Thursday and tumbled below the 1.3300 round-figure mark. Repeated rejections near the mentioned barrier […] The post USD/CAD technical analysis: Remains depressed near 1-1/2 week lows, below 1.3300 handle appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story