Preliminary data showed that Canada’s retail sales increased in October. The FOMC minutes confirmed policymakers were ready to move in smaller steps. Investors are awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls report. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish as this week’s bearish trend will likely extend to next week, given the weakening dollar. Ups and downs of … Continued

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of Jobs Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story