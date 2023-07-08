The US Federal Reserve unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged in June. The US added fewer jobs than expected last month. Most economists predict the Bank of Canada will increase interest rates by 0.25%. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as investors expect a hike from the Bank of Canada next week. However, … Continued

