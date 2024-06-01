Upbeat consumer confidence data from the US sent the dollar soaring. Canada’s GDP fell from 0.2% to 0.0% on a monthly basis. Markets are pricing a 60% chance of a rate cut in Canada on coming Wednesday. The USD/CAD weekly forecast shows more downside potential as there is a high chance that the Bank of…

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: BoC Poised for Early Rate Cut appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story