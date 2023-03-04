The Canadian economy surprisingly stagnated in the final three months of 2022. The Bank of Canada will keep its main policy rate at its current 4.5%. Last week, fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits than expected. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bullish as markets are not expecting a rate increase from the BOC next week. … Continued

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: BOC to Maintain Current Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story