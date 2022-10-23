Canada’s inflation eased slightly in September but remained above BoC’s 2% target. Markets are expecting a 75bps rate hike from the BoC. BoC might continue raising rates if the dollar’s strength continues. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish as markets expect the BoC to raise rates by a massive 75 basis points. Ups and downs … Continued

