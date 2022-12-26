The Canadian economy expanded by 0.1% in October. Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 6.8% in November. Figures showed that the U.S. economy is slowing down, supporting forecasts of a more gradual Federal Reserve. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is mildly bullish as Canada’s inflation decreased in November. However, the decrease was slighter than expected. Ups … Continued

