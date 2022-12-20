US inflation showed more easing in November. Powell emphasized the need for higher rates to tame inflation. Investors are expecting Canada’s inflation to fall to 6.6% in November. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bullish as investors are expecting further easing of Canada’s inflation rate. This would weaken the Canadian dollar. –Are you interested to learn … Continued

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Canada’s Inflation Might Drop to 6.6% appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story