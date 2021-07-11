USD/CAD remains bullish despite upbeat Canadian data. BOC is still on the back foot while Fed is looking hawkish. BOC monetary report and press conference can impact the trend next week. The USD/CAD forecast for the week remains on the upside despite an upbeat Canadian employment report on Friday. The number of employed in June […] The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Divergence Keep Bears Alive appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Eying 1844 Amid Corona Fears, US Data - July 11, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Central Banks Divergence Keep Bears Alive - July 11, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Delta, US Data May Help Sellers, 1.38 in view - July 11, 2021