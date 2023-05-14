The dollar was propelled higher by its safe-haven appeal. The US debt ceiling crisis increased fears of a default that could affect the global economy. The Canadian dollar plunged as oil prices fell on demand worries. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bullish as the dollar will likely continue shining as a haven amid economic uncertainty … Continued

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Posts Weekly Gains on Risk-off appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story