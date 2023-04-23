The Canadian dollar declined 1.4% for the week as oil plummeted. The annual inflation rate in Canada slowed in March to 4.3%. Data on corporate activity in the US revealed a robust economy. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bullish as investors price another Fed rate hike in May. –Are you interested in learning more about … Continued

