The Canadian dollar weakened after the Bank of Canada held rates steady at 5%. Oil fell for a seventh week due to concerns about oversupply. The US economy reported 199,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. There is bullish optimism in the USD/CAD weekly forecast amid a stronger dollar. The bigger-than-expected…

