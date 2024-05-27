The Canadian dollar weakened as Canada’s inflation eased in May. Some Fed policymakers called for rate hikes if inflation continued to beat forecasts. Next week, the US and Canada will release their GDP reports. The USD/CAD weekly forecast shows bullish sentiment as the policy outlook divergence between the Fed and the Canadian dollar widens. Ups…

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Fed-BoC Policy Gap Widening appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story