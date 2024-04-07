Fed policymakers pushed back on expectations for a cut in June. The US NFP report showed robust demand in the labor market. Canada released a dismal employment report. A close look at the USD/CAD weekly forecast reveals hints of a bullish trend as the policy outlook between the US and Canada takes divergent paths. Ups…

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Fed-BoC Rate Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story