Investors scaled back their expectations for rate cuts in the US. The US retail sales figure was much lower than expected, showing poor consumer spending. Wholesale inflation in the US beat forecasts. The USD/CAD weekly forecast paints a bullish picture, fueled by a decreasing probability of early Fed rate cuts, thanks to unwavering US inflation….

