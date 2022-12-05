Markets have reduced the probability of a 50bps rate hike from the BoC. The Fed will likely still slow rates after the positive US jobs data. A few economists expect the BoC to deliver a 50bps rate hike next week. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as bets of a 50bps BoC rate hike … Continued
The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Investors Eying BoC Rate Decision appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Retaining Bullish Momentum, Eying US NFP Data - December 5, 2022
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Investors Eying BoC Rate Decision - December 5, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish Momentum Ahead of RBA - December 5, 2022