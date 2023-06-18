In May, consumer prices in the US showed minimal growth. The Fed paused for the first time after ten consecutive rate hikes. The Canadian dollar reached a nine-month peak against the dollar. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish as cooling US inflation could lead to a less hawkish Fed. Moreover, the Fed’s pause may likely … Continued

