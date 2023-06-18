In May, consumer prices in the US showed minimal growth. The Fed paused for the first time after ten consecutive rate hikes. The Canadian dollar reached a nine-month peak against the dollar. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish as cooling US inflation could lead to a less hawkish Fed. Moreover, the Fed’s pause may likely … Continued
The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Less Hawkish Fed Amid Low US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Less Hawkish Fed Amid Low US CPI - June 18, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE to Hike Rates to Tame Inflation - June 17, 2023
- Gold Price Breaks $1,960 Amid Dollar’s Weakness - June 16, 2023