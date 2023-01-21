Retail sales and housing data from the US pointed to a slowing economy. Canadian retail sales rebounded in December. There is a 70% probability of a 25bps rate hike from the BoC. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish as investors expect another rate hike from the Bank of Canada owing to the positive economic data. … Continued

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Markets Expecting 25bps BoC Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story