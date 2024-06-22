US retail sales came in weaker than expected, indicating lower consumer spending. Continuing claims in the US reached new highs, showing increased unemployment. Canada will release inflation and GDP data, showing the economy’s state and giving clues about the Bank of Canada’s rate cut outlook. The USD/CAD weekly forecast points south as market participants expect…

