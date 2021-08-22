USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Safe-Haven Dollar Leading Rally to 1.3000

The USD/CAD exchange rate has risen to an eight-month high on fears of a worldwide economic downturn. WTI is down 8.8% this week and 17.2% low from its high of $74.68 in July. At the Jackson Hole meeting, the Federal Reserve may hint a taper. The weekly forecast for USD/CAD is bullish despite Friday’s corrective … Continued

