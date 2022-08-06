USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Jobs Hinting for Further Rate Hike

The US economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Thirty thousand six hundred people lost jobs in Canada. Investors expect a rise in US core inflation. The weekly USD/CAD forecast is bullish as the upbeat US jobs report gives the Federal Reserve room to be more aggressive. –Are you interested to learn more about day trading … Continued

