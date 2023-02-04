Canada’s economy likely slowed in December after expanding modestly in November. The number of new jobs in the US jumped by 517,000. Investors are awaiting employment data from Canada. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as the dollar will likely continue rising in the wake of a massive jobs report. Ups and downs of … Continued

