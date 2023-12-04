US economic data supported the view that the Fed would soon start cutting rates. Canada reported a higher-than-expected employment growth. The BoC will likely maintain its main policy rate at 5.0% next week. The USD/CAD weekly forecast predicts a bearish trajectory, with recent US data signaling a potential conclusion to Fed rate hikes. This narrative…
