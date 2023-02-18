Export prices in the US increased by 0.8% annually. weekly unemployment benefit claims were lower than expected BoC’s Macklem warned that Canada’s job market was too tight. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bullish as investors bet on a more aggressive Fed amid positive data from the US. Ups and downs of USD/CAD The pair had … Continued
The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation Remains Stubbornly High appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Inflation Remains Stubbornly High - February 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: ECB and Fed to Stay Aggressive - February 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Triggers Bears Amid Upbeat US Data - February 17, 2023