The BoC raised rates to a 14-year high. Investors expect the Fed to deliver a 75bps rate hike this month. US Inflation is expected to drop slightly in August. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is bearish. The pair might extend losses as the Canadian dollar strengthens after the rate hike. -If you are interested in knowing … Continued

The post USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: USD Struggles as Inflation Expected to Cool appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story