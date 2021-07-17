USD/CAD bulls maintain the momentum beyond 1.2600. BOC has started tapering, but the economic outlook and estimates are downgraded. US economic outlook seems better performing. Crude oil prices can decline, giving more room to USD/CAD bulls. The weekly outlook for the USD/CAD pair remains bullish as the price managed to break above the key level […] The post USD/CAD Weekly Outlook: Bulls Aiming to Break Above 1.26 – 200 DMA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story