The dollar lost its safe-haven appeal as the US averted a debt default. Money markets currently assign a probability of around 29% for a June Fed hike. The Bank of Canada will likely maintain its key interest rate at 4.50%. The USD/CAD weekly outlook is bearish as expectations of a pause in Fed rate hikes … Continued

