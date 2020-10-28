The US election is less than a week away. What is the outlook for the US dollar? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses the USD outlook ahead of next week’s US elections. “For some time now, FX investors have been buying risk-correlated assets and selling the USD across the […] The post USD: Caution Warranted; Nonnegligible Risk Of A Closely-Fought And Drawn-Out US Vote – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.
