USD/CHF analysis marks the pair in the red right now as the DXY has plunged. DXY’s further decline should force the pair to approach and reach fresh new lows. However, the Dollar Index failed to reach the former high or make a fresh new high, signaling strong pressure. -If you are interested in forex day […] The post USD/CHF Analysis: Upside Stays Limited as DXY Crashes, Dovish Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story