The SNB remains dovish despite rising inflation and weakening the Swiss franc against the US dollar. The USD/CHF is approaching parity at 1.0000 as the US dollar soars. The USD/CHF forecast remains neutral despite the price pushing lower on Tuesday after hitting a one-month high as the divergence in monetary policy between the United States … Continued

The post USD/CHF Forecast: Aiming at Parity on Monetary Policy Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story