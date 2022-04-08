Several factors pushed the USD/CHF close to a two-week high on Friday. Further strengthening the dollar was the Fed’s dovish outlook and higher US bond yields. CHF’s safe haven was undermined and maintained by positive risk sentiment. The USD/CHF forecast is mildly bullish as the Fed’s hawkish meeting minutes and poor-risk boost the US dollar. … Continued

The post USD/CHF Forecast: Bulls Aiming at 0.94 as Fed Fuels the Greenback appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story