USD/CHF Forecast: Decline Might End as More Investors Hold Long

The pair is pushing lower as the US dollar suffers due to investors’ increased appetite for risk. According to investing.com, most investors hold long USD/CHF positions. In the charts, the RSI shows weakness in the bearish trend. The USD/CHF forecast may turn positive, although it continued its decline on Monday as investors preferred riskier assets … Continued
