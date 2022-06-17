USD/CHF Forecast: Plummeting Further After Surprise SNB Rate Hike

SNB has raised its rates for the first time in 15 years. Poor economic data saw the dollar weaken against the franc. The price could hit 0.95500 next in the charts. The USD/CHF forecast turned negative as the pair continued its collapse on Friday after the Swiss National Bank surprised markets by raising interest rates … Continued
