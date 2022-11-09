The chairman of SNB hinted the central bank would be raising rates again. The SNB is working on taming inflation at 3.0% in October. Investors are awaiting the outcomes of the US midterm elections. Today’s USD/CHF forecast is bearish. Thomas Jordan, the chairman of the Swiss National Bank, indicated on Tuesday that the central bank … Continued

The post USD/CHF Forecast: SNB to Take Action Against High Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story