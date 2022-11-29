The dollar rose after the Fed’s James Bullard argued for future rate increases. Bullard believes rates need to get to between 5.00% and 5.25%. Investors are awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech for more clues on the future of monetary policy. Today’s USD/CHF outlook is bullish as the dollar extends Monday’s gains. On Monday, the dollar recovered … Continued

