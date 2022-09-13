USD/CHF Price Analysis: Inflation Expectations Fall amid Low Gas Prices

Investors are expecting a peak in US inflation. Consumer expectations for inflation in the US went down in August. Bets for the Fed’s rate hike are split between 75 and 50bps. Today’s USD/CHF price analysis is bearish as the greenback suffered losses in anticipation of US inflation data that may indicate some signs of easing. … Continued

